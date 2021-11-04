Cat rescue reaffirms faith in humanity

The most amazing thing happened recently. One of our three cats disappeared from our farm in East Helena. That had happened before but not for three days. We called and called and no Binky. Being the animal lovers we are, we were quite upset to have lost one of our cute cats. The following Tuesday we received a call from the Animal Center in Helena, which happens to be one of the vet clinics we use. Karen, the clinic manager, asked us if we owned a black and gray cat. When we told her we did, she said the cat had been picked up on Highway 287 near our farm by a passerby, who happened to be driving back to Great Falls. She saw what looked like a dead animal in the road and for some reason, made a U-turn, went back and picked the cat up. She then took it to the Animal Center and became very emotional because the cat was so badly injured, actually near death.

The techs and vet surmised that the cat had been attacked and picked up by a bird of prey (hawk, eagle, owl) and taken a fair distance and then dropped for some reason. Upon examination of the cat, they noticed that a chip had been placed under its skin. They called the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, which chips all of their animals before they leave the shelter. Our address came up in their records. For four days, the Animal Center had put Binky on an IV and gave him antibiotics. By the time we arrived to identify him, Binky appeared to be alert and recognized us, although it was obvious that he had been severely injured. The techs told us that, from all appearances, a bird of prey had grabbed him by the head, which damaged his eye and produced a hole in his head that went all the way to his brain!

A miracle had occurred! Thanks to the “Good Samaritan,” Meredith Hecker, a professor at the University of Great Falls, and the quick and skilled work of the Animal Clinic vets and technicians, our cat survived!! We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to Meredith and the Animal Center for rescuing and nursing Binky back to health. We would be remiss if we didn’t thank the Lewis & Clark Humane Society for inserting a chip in each animal that leaves their care. We can attest to the fact that chips work!

Through this experience, our belief has been reaffirmed that despite the cynicism, antagonism and differences in our country right now, there are compassionate, caring people who make a positive difference in the lives of those around them. Meredith and Animal Center veterinarians and technicians, you are heroes to us. We’ll never forget your good deed!

Dr. Steve Michelson

East Helena

