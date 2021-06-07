Cases Closed: Court decisions reported Monday, June 7

Russell Danilovich Konkin: 2005 felony sexual intercourse without consent amended to felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years with all suspended, credit for six months and 13 days served. Felony sexual assault, dismissed. Suspended sentenced revoked in 2007. Revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2019. Felony accountability to burglary, dismissed. Felony burglary, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years. Felony accountability to theft, dismissed. Felony theft (third offense), pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years in prison. Three counts of felony burglary, dismissed. A revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence on two charges in 2009 was dropped in 2019. 2006 felony possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended, credit received for six months 13 days. Suspended sentence revoked in 2007, dropped by prosecutor in 2019. 2009 felony aggravated assault, dropped by prosecutor. A second 2009 felony aggravated assault amended to felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years all suspended. An attempt to revoke in 2019 was dropped by prosecutor.
Nicholas Charles Reum: 2013 felony partner or family member assault, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to two years, suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2020.
Daniel Keith Haynes: 2015 felony intimidation, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years with five suspended. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.
Brian Francis Gard: 2016 felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor drug possession, both dropped by prosecutor.
Zackery Taylor Estes: 2016 felony sexual intercourse without consent amended to felony criminal endangerment. Deferred imposition of sentence.
Michael Joshua Campbell: 2017 felony drug possession, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor DUI dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor marijuana possession, dismissed by court. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, dismissed by court. Suspended sentence revoked in 2021.
James David Bordeaux: 2018 felony assault on a minor amended to felony criminal endangerment. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Second assault on a minor charge dropped by prosecutor. Felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended. Two counts of misdemeanor partner/family member assault, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor destruction or tampering with a communication device, dropped by prosecutor. Felony theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor theft dropped by prosecutor.
Cade Paul Hegel: 2015 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor false claims to public agencies, dropped by prosecutor.
David William Kidder: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor PFMA, dropped by prosecutor. Felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor cruelty to animals, dropped by prosecutor.
Bradley Scott Akins: 2020 felony burglary, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years with three suspended. Four counts of felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 Felony theft, dropped by prosecutor.
Dylan Bruce Ford: 2019 felony criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, dropped by prosecutor. Felony possession of drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to three years all suspended. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession, sentenced to 180 months all suspended. Felony tampering with evidence, dropped by prosecutor. 2021 attempt to revoke suspended sentence was dropped by prosecutor.
Journey Marie Gilchrist: 2020 felony drug possession, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor drug possession, remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and driving with a suspended license, remanded to lower court.
Michael Richard Simington: 2020 felony theft, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to four years all suspended.
Desiree Dawn Nida: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor PFMA, remanded to lower court.
Levi Wesley Fine: 2020 felony assault with a weapon, dropped by prosecutor. Felony burglary, dropped by prosecutor.
Jason Tremblay: 2020 felony sexual intercourse without consent, remanded to lower court.
Brian Francis Gard: 2017 felony bail jumping. Pleaded guilty and sentenced to four years all suspended. Felony bail jumping, count two, dropped by prosecutor.
Ashley Marie Cummings: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor PFMA, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to one year with 364 days suspended.
Kristian Rand Honadel: 2021 felony strangulation of a partner or family member, remanded to lower court. Misdemeanor PFMA, remanded to lower court. Felony criminal endangerment, remanded to lower court.
Donald Lawrence Duff: 2021 felony possession of drugs, dropped by prosecutor.
Eric Shawn Stickline: 2021 felony criminal endangerment, misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor failure to give notice and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license, all remanded to lower court.
Quintin Wayne Mahkuk: 2019 misdemeanor DUI, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor unlawful possession of alcohol in a vehicle, all remanded to lower court.
Eric Hyatt: 2021 felony theft, deferred imposition of sentence. Misdemeanor false claims to public agencies, dropped by prosecutor.
Shawn Ryan Strickland: 2016 felony theft, dropped by prosecutor. Misdemeanor false claims to public agencies, dropped by prosecutor.
Christian Tyler Davidson: 2021 felony intimidation, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to two years all suspended.
Rosemarie Ann Murrow: 2021 felony criminal possession of drugs, dropped by prosecutor.