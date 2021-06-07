Cases Closed: Court decisions reported Monday, June 7

Russell Danilovich Konkin: 2005 felony sexual intercourse without consent amended to felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years with all suspended, credit for six months and 13 days served. Felony sexual assault, dismissed. Suspended sentenced revoked in 2007. Revocation dropped by prosecutor in 2019. Felony accountability to burglary, dismissed. Felony burglary, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years. Felony accountability to theft, dismissed. Felony theft (third offense), pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years in prison. Three counts of felony burglary, dismissed. A revocation of a suspended or deferred sentence on two charges in 2009 was dropped in 2019. 2006 felony possession of dangerous drugs, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to five years all suspended, credit received for six months 13 days. Suspended sentence revoked in 2007, dropped by prosecutor in 2019. 2009 felony aggravated assault, dropped by prosecutor. A second 2009 felony aggravated assault amended to felony criminal endangerment, pleaded guilty. Sentenced to 10 years all suspended. An attempt to revoke in 2019 was dropped by prosecutor.