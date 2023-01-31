 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carroll shouldn't use public funds

Carroll's public funding request: Thank you, Christine Eckel, for your opinion (IR Jan. 27). 

I agree and would like share a few other thoughts. I would assume that the college collects revenue from selling tickets to football games, fees for private viewing areas, football paraphernalia, sponsors and of course a strong alumni.

I did study up on the American Rescue Plan (HEERF III) funds and did not make the connection with their grant request and the intent of the program.

I do not think that public funds were used to build the stadium, so why should public funds be used to repair and upgrade a private facility when they have solid financial portfolio to do so?

Fred and Joyce Naeher,

Helena

