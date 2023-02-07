Carroll College is requesting America Rescue Plan funding. Gregory Thomas argues Carroll has adequate funding and he is not fond of how their funding is and will be spent.

Carroll is an integral part of the Helena community and most generously gives back to the community in numerous ways at no cost. We know of several examples of events and activities we have enjoyed participating in or have read about in the local newspaper.

Provided classroom space for displaced Helena school children after a flood,

Provided opportunities for high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits,

Carroll participates in the Family Promise program and pre-COVID provided dorm suites and meals for homeless families in the summer,

Venue for Symphony Under the Stars

We were fortunate to enjoy a few outstanding lectures, which were open to the public, featuring some of the following speakers and or topics:

Marietta Yeager, whose daughter was kidnapped and murdered, and Bud Welch, whose daughter was murdered in the Murrah Building bombing in Oklahoma City. Both Marietta and Bud gave moving testimony on the power of forgiveness,

Noemi Bahn, a Holocaust survivor,

Michael McFaul, former Montana resident and former ambassador to Russia,

Sister Helen Prejean, author of “Dead Man Walking,”

Father Gregory Boyle, works with gangs at St Delores Mission Los Angeles, California,

Four American perspectives on Islam, topics not as a debate, but as an illuminating discussion,

A student presentation and prayer vigil regarding human trafficking,

Annual lecture series on faith and reason,

Astronomy lectures and opportunities to view the sky through the observatory.

The list is not all inclusive, and we are leaving out MANY presentations and avenues where Carroll lent a helping hand.

Carroll students and staff donate their time and services across the community, usually behind the scenes. We think Carroll deserves to be considered for ARPA funding.

Rick and Beth Cottingham,

Helena