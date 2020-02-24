Carroll College made the right call on drag show

I would like to thank the leadership at Carroll College for their stand on the restrictions for the drag queen show, for they did not give in to the bullying by the LGBT people.

The leadership first as a Catholic school has the obligation to uphold God and His Word, second to the Catholic church. I have no idea of what restrictions were placed on this show, but to even allow it is beyond me, but to have restrictions the next best option.

Restrictions are everywhere. Just go out to the street. Look up at the speed limit sign. It tells you how fast you can go. Your car will go faster, but do it and you will be stopped. The police have an obligation to safety on the streets— and good they do.

Why is it the LGBT folks believe they should have no restrictions? They do in public — even in a Catholic school. No one that I have spoken to believes the leadership at Carroll was wrong — and they back them and hope they will continue to place restrictions on actions that are contrary to God and His Word.

Charlie P. Hull Jr.

East Helena

