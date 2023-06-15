Our youth are standing up for their future, calling us adults to responsibility for our lax attention to climate dangers in the current Held v. Montana case underway in Helena. I'm embarrassed to see the state's defense team settle for everyone's favorite excuse for not doing more to help: "The problem's so big and I'm so small, my action will make no difference." Pathetic.

Every bit of carbon we release adds to the threat to human survival. The ship of our natural world is sinking as it rapidly fills with water. I feel the defense is saying, "There's so much water coming in that the tiny holes I'm drilling in the ship's hull make no difference." No, every bit of harm is significant. If we all have that attitude we will plunge our kids into an unlivable future. I wish we thought more highly of our own children!

I applaud our kids for standing up for their rights, supported by our precious constitution, to a "clean and healthful environment." And as an older person whose generation is much to blame, I apologize to you, our youth. I hope we can do better. This trial exposes the real issues involved and reveals the gap between our concern for our own comfort and our kids' future.

Tim Holmes,

Helena