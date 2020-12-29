 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Capitol should have COVID rooms
0 comments

Capitol should have COVID rooms

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Churches have "cry rooms" for parents with noisy babies, airports have glassed in enclosures for those wishing to smoke. How about a "COVID room" for legislators who choose to flaunt their machismo by refusing to wear masks or social distance? It seems only fair.

Harlan Shropshire

Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Too much hate on opinion page
Letters

Too much hate on opinion page

I can only feel there is a consensus of the editorial staff that you are in agreement with editorials of Mr. Balhiser. I would hope not. For t…

Dr. Weiner is my doctor
Letters

Dr. Weiner is my doctor

Over 16 years ago, I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. I was devastated! My life came crashing down. I expected to die. Dr. Weiner was enco…

The Legislature unmasked
Letters

The Legislature unmasked

Everybody is talking about the Republican legislators who refuse to wear masks. Those guys are creating a real moral dilemma for me.

Howl with me on New Year's Eve
Letters

Howl with me on New Year's Eve

If ever there was a time to show support for all the folks who are providing medical care and comfort during this pandemic, it’s now. Back in …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News