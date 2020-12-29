Capitol should have COVID rooms

Related to this story
Dear Gov.-elect Gianforte,
I can only feel there is a consensus of the editorial staff that you are in agreement with editorials of Mr. Balhiser. I would hope not. For t…
Over 16 years ago, I was diagnosed with incurable cancer. I was devastated! My life came crashing down. I expected to die. Dr. Weiner was enco…
The insanity of anti-mask politicians really hit home for me when a friend recently needed hospital care. He checked in with a non-COVID illne…
Everybody is talking about the Republican legislators who refuse to wear masks. Those guys are creating a real moral dilemma for me.
Certainly, Mr. Brehe does not think that the only two reasons people are not wearing masks are simply that they think the pandemic is a hoax o…
The following notice appeared in the Ogden, Utah newspaper.
FLASH-Newsmax and Fox News have issued statements debunking voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
Lately, I have read a lot of letters to the editor voicing their disappointment, disbelief and disgust with the vote of the 2021 Legislative R…
If ever there was a time to show support for all the folks who are providing medical care and comfort during this pandemic, it’s now. Back in …