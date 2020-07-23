Candidate for HD 81 answers a few questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here are some questions I have received as a candidate for HD 81.

1. How do you feel about people destroying and removing our statues and memorials? Answer: Statues and memorials are public property, paid for by taxpayers. If they are to come down or be removed, the taxpayers should vote on it. And destruction of public property is braking the law and the law should be enforced.

2. What is your opinion on the 2nd amendment? Answer: It is clear that we can not depend on our elected officials to protect us. Now more then ever, Americans need their guns. The most dangerous place and easiest target is a "gun free zone".

3. Do you believe these groups like Antifa and BLM should be allowed to riot without any repercussions? Answer: NO!

4. If they riot, loot and do bodily harm, should they be considered a terrorist organization and dealt with accordingly? Answer: Antifa and BLM are terrorists. Let's hold them accountable for their actions. If you agree, please support me, Bob Leach for HD 81.

Robert Leach

East Helena

