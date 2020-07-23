Candidate for HD 81 answers a few questions
0 comments

Candidate for HD 81 answers a few questions

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

Here are some questions I have received as a candidate for HD 81.

1. How do you feel about people destroying and removing our statues and memorials? Answer: Statues and memorials are public property, paid for by taxpayers. If they are to come down or be removed, the taxpayers should vote on it. And destruction of public property is braking the law and the law should be enforced.

2. What is your opinion on the 2nd amendment? Answer: It is clear that we can not depend on our elected officials to protect us. Now more then ever, Americans need their guns. The most dangerous place and easiest target is a "gun free zone".

3. Do you believe these groups like Antifa and BLM should be allowed to riot without any repercussions? Answer: NO!

4. If they riot, loot and do bodily harm, should they be considered a terrorist organization and dealt with accordingly? Answer: Antifa and BLM are terrorists. Let's hold them accountable for their actions. If you agree, please support me, Bob Leach for HD 81.

Robert Leach

East Helena

0 comments
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock is the leader we need
Letters

Bullock is the leader we need

While interning during the 2015 legislative session, I had the opportunity to watch Montana leadership in action as the state Legislature pass…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News