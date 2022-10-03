 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candace Payne is committed to work for balanced solutions

Joe Dooling complained because others had endorsed a candidate to serve on the Lewis and Clark County Commission. He explained that this is a nonpartisan election. Yet, in the same op-ed, Dooling, a professional partisan, endorsed a different candidate.

Dooling implied that candidates for public office can be bought by the highest bidder. That claim calls into question the integrity of the various elected individuals whose campaigns Joe Dooling has promoted during his long career as a political operative. And, what does that have to say about the candidate whom he endorsed?

Dooling also distorted Candace Payne's resume. Specifically, he ignored the breadth of her experience with issues that the county commission deals with on a regular basis. Candace’s experience clearly demonstrates her understanding that private property rights include the rights of those who are negatively impacted by development, not just the rights of those who propose development. That experience also demonstrates her commitment to work for balanced solutions that benefit all the residents of Lewis and Clark County, not just those who might profit from commission decisions.

John Mundinger,

Helena

