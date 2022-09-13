 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Candace Payne for county commissioner

Candace Payne has the background and competency that is needed to be our next county commissioner. As a practicing lawyer myself for 43 years in the community, I recognized Candace's long tenure as a hardworking, dedicated representative of numerous business clients and individuals. In addition, Candace made the time to serve her community through involvement in numerous groups. We served on the YMCA board together where she was an important contributor. She is a longtime member of our Helena Kiwanis Service Club and when I asked her to consider the presidency of that important club she rose to the occasion and served with distinction.

Candace has the endorsement of all three current county commissioners as well as past commissioners. She is a good listener who will take the time to consider all sides of an issue and make decisions that are not necessarily politically correct, but responsible and well reasoned to protect the taxpayer and citizen interests of all Lewis and Clark County residents. I urge you to join me in voting for Candace as our next county commissioner.

Rick Pyfer,

East Helena

