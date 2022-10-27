Candace Payne brings knowledge, skills, experience

We’re pretty lucky in Lewis and Clark County and that’s why I’m voting for Candace Payne for county commissioner. Thanks to years of great management by our Board of County Commissioners and other elected officials, the issues facing voters this year don’t seem to be generating a great deal of angst on the street. Not to say there aren’t major challenges ahead of us, but because of steady hands at the helm, there’s a sense that the big issues — budgets, public health and safety, fire, land and water management, infrastructure maintenance, even the drug problems and homelessness — are being addressed reasonably and competently. We need that kind of leadership to continue. Candace Payne brings a level of knowledge, skills, experience and maturity that will afford a seamless transition. There are many reasons why Candace deserves your support, but it should tell you something when Candace received over 51% of the vote in an open, multi-candidate primary. The citizens of Lewis and Clark County know Candace Payne, they like Candace Payne, and they support Candace Payne for county commissioner. Join me and thousands of your friends and neighbors in voting for Candace Payne for county commissioner.