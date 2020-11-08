 Skip to main content
Cancer Treatment Center's excellence is due to Dr. Weiner
Cancer Treatment Center's excellence is due to Dr. Weiner

Thousands of people responding in the community continue to make it clear Dr. Weiner and his team have more to be proud of and have done more, effectively, than any team can even dream of. To have consistency and history as a patient is a crucial part of care.

The CTC's excellence is due to Dr. Weiner's leadership, extraordinary commitment, and his decision making. Every phone call, appointment, and conversation during the last 15 years following my cancer treatment has been one I can grade an A+. The people in his office are the most incredible, intelligent, engaged people I have seen in a work environment. He and the team make St. Pete's a better place to seek medical attention.

I have heard hundreds of people in Dr. Weiner's care who praise him and trust him and love him like few of us are ever regarded. I always wished he could hear so many so often say such amazing things about him.

I wish the board members and administration at St. Pete's was involved in securing for the community the extraordinary care we know we have with Dr. Weiner and his team.

Debra Dorrance

Helena

