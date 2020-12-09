Cancer Treatment Center sets a good example

Helena Physicians, Clinic Staff:
You might well ask yourself why patient to doctor ratio weighs so heavily in Dr. Wiener's direction. Half of it is that yes, he is an extremely brilliant, honest and caring man. The other half though, is the CTC itself, the staff and its organization. All doctor offices in town could improve their care of Helena people and increase number of people seen by taking a page from the CTC's book. I have often heard that it is similar to the Mayo clinic, ie, the Mother Ship.
Labs are done just before appointment and ready when he sees you. ALL staff are professional, educated, skilled and kind. Both doctor and nurse know your history. When you leave, appointments for labs, diagnostic imaging, referrals, are made. If staff need to call with other directions, you will NEVER hear the words "If you don't hear from us in five days, call back". That's unprofessional and irresponsible. Have clinic managers talk, share ideas. There is room for all here.
Thank you for listening.
Anne Seliskar
Helena
