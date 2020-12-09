Cancer Treatment Center sets a good example

You might well ask yourself why patient to doctor ratio weighs so heavily in Dr. Wiener's direction. Half of it is that yes, he is an extremely brilliant, honest and caring man. The other half though, is the CTC itself, the staff and its organization. All doctor offices in town could improve their care of Helena people and increase number of people seen by taking a page from the CTC's book. I have often heard that it is similar to the Mayo clinic, ie, the Mother Ship.