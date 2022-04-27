Campaign report frivolous complaint

An article in the Friday, April 15, Helena Independent Record (page A7) was headlined: “COPP finds Rep. Mary Caferro didn’t properly report filing fee.” Hello? Democratic Rep. Caferro’s Republican challenger for Montana HD 82, Alden Tonkay, on Tuesday, March 22, filed a complaint with Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) Jeff Mangan that Rep. Caferro had not recorded a $15 filing fee in a campaign finance report filed Monday, March 21. Rep. Caferro had paid the $15 fee, but had not recorded it in a campaign finance report. COPP staff emailed Caferro on Thursday, March 31, notifying her of the omission. Caferro filed an amended report on Monday, April 4, including the $15 filing fee.

Commissioner Mangan, I assume required by rule or statute, referred the complaint to the L&C County Attorney for review. Is Tokay’s campaign on/will be on such shaky ground that he needs to file a complaint about a paid $15 fee? Did the IR have such a slow news day that it had space needing to be filled with such an insignificant issue, suggesting that a candidate was irresponsible because of a paid $15 fee? Sad.