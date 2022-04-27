 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Campaign report frivolous complaint

  • 0

An article in the Friday, April 15, Helena Independent Record (page A7) was headlined: “COPP finds Rep. Mary Caferro didn’t properly report filing fee.” Hello? Democratic Rep. Caferro’s Republican challenger for Montana HD 82, Alden Tonkay, on Tuesday, March 22, filed a complaint with Commissioner of Political Practices (COPP) Jeff Mangan that Rep. Caferro had not recorded a $15 filing fee in a campaign finance report filed Monday, March 21. Rep. Caferro had paid the $15 fee, but had not recorded it in a campaign finance report. COPP staff emailed Caferro on Thursday, March 31, notifying her of the omission. Caferro filed an amended report on Monday, April 4, including the $15 filing fee.

Commissioner Mangan, I assume required by rule or statute, referred the complaint to the L&C County Attorney for review. Is Tokay’s campaign on/will be on such shaky ground that he needs to file a complaint about a paid $15 fee? Did the IR have such a slow news day that it had space needing to be filled with such an insignificant issue, suggesting that a candidate was irresponsible because of a paid $15 fee? Sad.

People are also reading…

Brian Garrity,

Helena

LETTER TO THE EDITOR ICON
0 Comments
1
0
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reform the insurance industry

Reform the insurance industry

The insurance industry needs to be regulated. As Congress looks for solutions to improve healthcare, there needs to be focus on insurance comp…

Leave election laws alone

Leave election laws alone

Nearly 60 Republican members of the Montana Legislature grabbed a big chunk of the Helena Independent Record editorial page April 14, and poun…

Kindness is newsworthy

Kindness is newsworthy

We were recently blessed to have been invited once again to participate in East Valley Middle School’s recognition of outstanding students. Th…

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Reevaluate relevance of laws

Kendall Cotton’s article (April 10) contained points that I wish our lawmakers would consider: we have many regulations that impinge upon a ci…

Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

Support Kurt Aughney for HD 84

As a veteran in the Helena community, I support Kurt Aughney for HD 84 for his commitment to public safety and law enforcement. Kurt believes …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News