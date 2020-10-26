 Skip to main content
Campaign mailers a waste of paper
Campaign mailers a waste of paper

It’s election time again, and you know what that means? It’s time to waste paper. Almost daily, my mailbox gets filled with slander campaigns ranging from Steve Bullock this, to Steve Daines that and I’m sick of it. Not only are these campaigns not affecting my voting decisions, but they are also wasting a TON of paper. Paper that could be used for other, more effective ways to influence voting. For example, instead of saying that some guy went to China, instead make flyers for an online debate, or information packets, hell I’d rather read a paper that says what each candidate wants to do, than what they have already done. Wasting paper isn’t getting Montana. After all, isn’t voting supposed to affect the future?

Cullen Blaise

Clancy

