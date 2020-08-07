You have permission to edit this article.
Campaign commercials are not helpful
Campaign commercials are not helpful

Are you tired of the unending flurry of campaign commercials that blanket the television screens in Helena? It’s already been happening since April and there are only three more months of it ahead of us. This effort is not contributing to a more informed electorate or better governance. Both Daines and Bullock each have over $7 million in the bank to spend. In 2018 over $5 billion was spent on Congressional campaigns nationwide. There is ample evidence that large donors like wealthy individuals and corporations have greater influence over legislators than the average citizen. There is a better way. Our neighbors to the north, Canada, have restrictions on both money donated and the length of the campaign. Corporations and trade unions are prohibited from making donations and the campaign season cannot exceed 50 days. The profusion of political campaign ads do not make for a government that serves the needs of constituents, nor do the ads provide all the facts regarding candidate proposals. It’s time for a change in political campaign laws.

Brian Shovers

Helena

