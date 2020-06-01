Calling on Sen. Tester to provide relief for large nonprofits
Calling on Sen. Tester to provide relief for large nonprofits

We turn to America’s charities when we need help. Now they need ours.

COVID-19 has affected us all, and charities have been on the front lines in our communities through it all, including one near to me: the American Cancer Society. As an advocate for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, I have listened to cancer patients, survivors and caregivers share about ACS giving them hope and tools to cope with a cancer diagnosis.

While social distancing requirements forced ACS to put some services on hold, the organization continues serving the community through its 24-hour call center and other virtual services. Like many nonprofits, they are not immune to the economic impacts of this pandemic.

Larger nonprofits like the American Cancer Society cannot access all the nonprofit relief in the original CARES act. As an American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I am urging Sen. Tester to ensure the next stimulus package includes relief for nonprofits with more than 500 employees.

Nonprofits are there when we need them, now they need us. Help ACS continue providing their lifesaving research and supportive services.

Keri Yoder

East Helena

