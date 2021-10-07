Call off the hounds, governor

This insanity has to stop! We are witnessing an unwarranted assault on our teachers, school board members, health care workers, business employees, and anyone else who is following good common sense and trying to keep everyone healthy and happy during this pandemic.

The insanity comes from those who have taken their orders from the former president and now the current governor of Montana.

They demand "rights" where no rights exist. Their rights end where the rights of others begin. They resemble a wild-eyed and threatening street thug who enters school board meetings for the single purpose of creating havoc!

One short speech from our governor could probably calm the wild beasts, but I'm not holding my breath because we all know we're talking about his voting base.

There has to be an answer to this. Our hospital workers, health officials and school officials are at a breaking point. Why are we allowing this to continue? The right to protest is one thing, but at a time when this nation has lost more than 700,000 citizens, why are we subjected to this also?

Governor, do your job! Call off the hounds!

John Watson

Helena

