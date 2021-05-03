 Skip to main content
Call extremists what they are
The IR described Turning Point as promoting "conservative" causes. Please stop describing religious extremist gatherings as conservative. They are extremist groups. The energy and ideologies that have almost completely taken over the Montana Republican Party do not meet the definition of conservatism.

Conservatism is a philosophy that emphasizes respect for traditional institutions. Conservatives oppose attempts to achieve social change through legislation. A conservative seeks to preserve or restore, not destroy. The Montana Republican Party has attacked many personal freedoms and passed unconstitutional bills. Their bills have targeted the rights of LGBTQ folx, women, the poor, workers, and the entire public (through their attacks on public health officers).

The term "extremist" is a more appropriate choice. An extremist is a person who advocates or resorts to measures beyond the norm, especially in politics. An extremist holds extreme opinions, such as climate change denial, COVID19 denial, QAnon conspiracy theories. An extremist denies the result of a safe and fair election. Extremists hire unqualified contractors to conduct unconstitutional election recounts and refuse to allow observers.

What we are dealing with is most definitely not conservative politics. The Independent Record is complicit with these extremists unless you start describing them as what they are.

Robyn Morrison

Helena

