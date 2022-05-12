Buses creating pollution

I live across the street from Vigilante Stadium. Of course, there is much traffic during the school year at Helena Middle School. What concerns me is the buses parked on Idaho Ave and nearby streets for track meets and football games. Several huge buses parked for several hours with their engines running the whole duration creates so much pollution, both air pollution and noise pollution. In addition to the pollution, these buses are consuming massive amounts of gasoline. Is there any way to have them stop their engines until the sporting event is over? Thank you for letting me voice my opinion.