Bullock won't vote with Montana
Bullock won't vote with Montana

In one of your letters, the writer stated that Gianforte and Daines have “questionable ethics." What would anyone say about Pelosi, Schumer and Schiff ?

Gov. Bullock didn’t want to run for senator; he wanted to be president. When that didn’t work out, Schumer came to Montana with $1-2 million for Bullock to run for senator. Does anyone think he will actually vote for Montana?

Pelosi and Schumer own him now, so he will probably have to vote with California and New York. So, who has “questionable ethics?" Montana does not need Gov. Bullock to be our vote in the U.S. Senate.

Shirley Miller

Clancy

