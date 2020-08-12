You have permission to edit this article.
Bullock with do what's right in Senate
Bullock with do what's right in Senate

It's safe to say that nearly every Montanan has felt the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the owner of Gulch Distillers, I’m glad we have a leader like Gov. Bullock to support businesses and workers like myself during this challenging time.

Gov. Bullock’s steady leadership allowed Montanans to get back to work more quickly than in other states. In May alone, 29,000 Montanans went back to work and 15,000 people returned to part-time jobs. As we continue to navigate this pandemic, he encourages Montanans to follow public health guidelines like wearing a mask and social distancing to protect us while we’re on the job.

Gov. Bullock has helped small businesses get back on their feet, too. His emergency directives and COVID-19 relief grant program gave small businesses across the state the support they needed to reopen their doors safely.

This pandemic is by no means over, but with Bullock leading us, I have faith that he’ll do what’s right and continue protecting Montana workers and businesses. He’s proven that he'll put us first, and I know he’ll do the same when he gets to the U.S. Senate. That's why he has my vote this November.

Steffen Rasile

Helena

