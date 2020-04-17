Bullock will serve us well in US Senate

I watched with a great sense of pride as Governor Steve Bullock made the crucial and timely decisions on behalf of all Montanans to combat COVID-19. Through his prompt action and decisive leadership, Montana is in a much stronger position to fight this outbreak because we are being proactive. He didn’t waiver; he didn’t call it a hoax; and, he used complete sentences to carefully lay out what Montana needed to do to stay safe during this difficult time.
Governor Bullock demonstrates what a true leader does in a time of crisis. He took immediate action as we watched other states around us wavering. For that, we should all be thankful.
It is that exact leadership skillset that will serve him and all of us well when he becomes the Junior Senator from Montana next November.
Joe Mathews
Helena
