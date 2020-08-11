You have permission to edit this article.
Bullock will put Montana over party politics
Bullock will put Montana over party politics

With the Senate trying to push through another round of coronavirus relief, I wouldn’t be surprised if Sen. Daines again blindly votes along party lines — regardless of what’s good for Montana.

Our hospitals need more funding to keep Montanans safe from COVID-19, especially in remote areas. But in previous negotiations over coronavirus relief efforts, Steve Daines pushed for a relief bill without more resources our hospitals need to deal with the pandemic. He finally caved, succumbing to political pressure and likely fearing for his political future.

We need someone in Washington who will put Montanans’ lives over party politics, someone who will always stand up for what’s right by Montana. We need Gov. Steve Bullock in the Senate.

Sarah Helm

Helena

