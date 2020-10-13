 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock will get things done for us
2 comments

Bullock will get things done for us

  • 2
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

Our current political system has left Americans with fewer jobs, less freedom, and less power in our politics. Being independently minded is one of the things I’m seriously looking at when choosing who I want to be our next Senator.

Despite what all the dishonest ads say, I think we all know by now that Bullock will work across party lines and stand up to his own party to get things done for us. Steve Bullock has always been for Montana and doesn’t settle for less or work with corrupt foreign countries like D.C politicians and Sen. Daines.

But when has Sen. Daines ever stood up to his own party? When has Daines actually supported our political voice? If you’re going to cast stones, maybe check that your own house isn’t made of glass.

Here’s what I think: Gov. Bullock will bring Republicans and Democrats together to actually break down the gridlock that has paralyzed Washington, D.C.

Steve Daines is just another cog in the party machine.

Artem VerValin

Helena

2 comments
4
1
0
0
1

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A request for civility
Letters

A request for civility

I had an unpleasant encounter while enjoying an early morning trail run with a friend on the lower north side of Mount Ascension. Running up a…

Trump was ambushed at debate
Letters

Trump was ambushed at debate

Last week's presidential debate was an ambush set for the president. The moderator dredged up media lies about Trump and asked questions that …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News