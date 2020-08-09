You have permission to edit this article.
Bullock will bring fiscal leadership to US Senate
Bullock will bring fiscal leadership to US Senate

When I cast my vote for the U.S. Senate, I’m going with someone who has experience successfully balancing the books.

As governor, Steve Bullock brought Democrats and Republicans together to create Montana’s first-ever “rainy day fund.” Not only did he balance the budget, but Bullock was able to set aside over $100 million for when our state would need it most.

During this pandemic, we’ve been lucky enough to not have to face hard decisions like cutting school funding or other essential programs due to budget constraints, and that is all thanks to Gov. Bullock and his smart fiscal leadership.

I’m voting for Steve Bullock because he has the experience and know-how to represent our state in the Senate. He’ll take what he’s learned from his time as governor, and use it to make smart fiscal choices on behalf of all Montanans.

Terry Scow

Helena

