Bullock was too easily persuaded

Recent history: When asked by his party to run for the United States Senate, Gov. Bullock said he had no interest in running. However a few months later after a visit from the minority leader of the Senate and senator from New York, he reversed himself and is now the Democrat candidate for the Senate from Montana.

The state of New York already has two senators so the question is why should New York have a third vote in the United States Senate? Do we really want to be represented by someone who can be persuaded to change his mind that easily? Perhaps we need the incumbent senator who really represents Montana values.

John Forbes

Helena

