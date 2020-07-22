Bullock wants to take away our guns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am genuinely concerned with Gov. Steve Bullock’s history of supporting anti-Montana values. As Montanans we value our Second Amendment rights. Gov. Bullock has told Montanans that he is a proud supporter of our gun rights, yet he supports a ban on semi-automatic weapons and universal background checks on all law-abiding Montanans.

Let me say that again, Steve Bullock wants to take away our semi-automatic guns, and he wants to criminalize those of us who own one.

Sen. Steve Daines knows that Montanans are law-abiding people and wholeheartedly supports our right to keep and bear arms. Steve Daines has an A+ rating and an endorsement from the NRA. Steve Daines will continue to support the rights of Montanans and we need to reelect him to ensure that the government does not label us as criminals for owning semi-automatic weapons.

Please join me in defending our Second Amendment and our Montana way of life by casting your vote for Sen. Steve Daines in November.

Don Sax

Helena

