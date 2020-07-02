Bullock shows leadership during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No state has been immune to the negative effects of COVID-19, but there’s no question that Steve Bullock’s steady leadership in the governor’s office has minimized the damage in Montana. The proof is in the numbers.

Bullock's immediate actions prevented the virus from spreading around our state. He put our health first and considered what we would need to help lower our case count, including hospital space and medical supplies. Even with the recent rise in cases, Montana still has the lowest number of COVID cases in the lower 48 states.

But in addition to keeping our state healthier than most, Bullock has prioritized safely reopening our economy and getting Montanans back to work as soon as possible. Our state now has the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country, well below the national average of 13%. Montana’s economy is also rebounding quicker than most, adding jobs at a rate that was third-fastest in the country last month.

Gov. Bullock’s strength in leading Montana through this pandemic has proven that we don’t have to choose between a health disaster and an economic disaster. I appreciate his hard work to keep Montanans healthy and get us back to work.

Sarah Helm

Helena

