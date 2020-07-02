Bullock shows leadership during pandemic
4 comments

Bullock shows leadership during pandemic

  • 4
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

No state has been immune to the negative effects of COVID-19, but there’s no question that Steve Bullock’s steady leadership in the governor’s office has minimized the damage in Montana. The proof is in the numbers.

Bullock's immediate actions prevented the virus from spreading around our state. He put our health first and considered what we would need to help lower our case count, including hospital space and medical supplies. Even with the recent rise in cases, Montana still has the lowest number of COVID cases in the lower 48 states.

But in addition to keeping our state healthier than most, Bullock has prioritized safely reopening our economy and getting Montanans back to work as soon as possible. Our state now has the seventh-lowest unemployment rate in the country, well below the national average of 13%. Montana’s economy is also rebounding quicker than most, adding jobs at a rate that was third-fastest in the country last month.

Gov. Bullock’s strength in leading Montana through this pandemic has proven that we don’t have to choose between a health disaster and an economic disaster. I appreciate his hard work to keep Montanans healthy and get us back to work.

Sarah Helm

Helena

4 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't ridicule public employees
Letters

Don't ridicule public employees

There is a TV ad regarding the gubernatorial campaign pointing out that Mike Cooney has been a public employee for much of his life and goes o…

GOP inaction dangerous
Letters

GOP inaction dangerous

It’s obvious that Mr. Trump and his GOP are more concerned with reelection and holding onto to their power, than the welfare of American citiz…

New stage will ruin Hill Park
Letters

New stage will ruin Hill Park

Helena city commissioners: As a longtime resident of Helena's Upper West Side, I was wholly offended and shocked to read in the (June 25) IR a…

Our history is important
Letters

Our history is important

Destroying the relics from our past that depict the lives of those who saved us from a hopeless future is not the way to solve the problems th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News