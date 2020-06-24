Bullock should take Antifa seriously
1 comment

Bullock should take Antifa seriously

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 1

Letter to editor icon 1

I have sent several emails to Gov. Bullock regarding the group know as Antifa, which is an armed terrorist group that has ties to a few cities right here in Montana, and I still await a reply. Consider that the turmoil spreads throughout the United States, and far leaning left decide that they would also like to have an autonomous zone, say right here in Helena. What would Bullock do. Then they call for defunding of the police departments, remove any monuments or statues that offend them, you know, like the one Helena removed more than a year ago, placed there by the Daughters of the Confederacy. It wasn't to promote bigotry, but to show how much our country has grown since the days of slavery. It's history, plain and simple. Shall we tear out the pages of history books that depict anything that these groups despise. Wake up governor, or are you too busy working on your run for a Senate seat.

Peter Fabiani

Helena

1 comment
1
3
1
0
1

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bullock not a moderate
Letters

Bullock not a moderate

Gov. Steve Bullock has proclaimed himself as a “moderate” in Montana’s 2020 Senate race, despite having shifted further and further to the lef…

Take down old signs
Letters

Take down old signs

Left over signage is an insult to the community. It is deplorable what our commissioners don't do to keep Helena an attractive community. They…

Gianforte clear choice
Letters

Gianforte clear choice

It’s clear that our state government isn’t firing on all cylinders. Our government keeps growing bigger and bigger, and yet the services they …

Police provide civil society
Letters

Police provide civil society

Those of you who have sent emails to the Helena City Commissioners to defund the police, what planet are you from? Your mental state is in question.

Daines favors wealthy
Letters

Daines favors wealthy

The voting record for Daines from PoliticsThatWork.com shows that his votes favor the middle class 2.4% of the time, and favor the wealthy 97.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News