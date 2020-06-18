Bullock not a moderate
Bullock not a moderate

Gov. Steve Bullock has proclaimed himself as a “moderate” in Montana’s 2020 Senate race, despite having shifted further and further to the left over recent years. All it takes is one look back at his presidential bid and his record as governor to see that the ideas and policies he supports are far from moderate.

For one, Bullock fully supported impeaching and removing President Trump -- despite Montanans overwhelmingly voting to elect the President in 2016. In addition, despite previously campaigning on his support of the Second Amendment, in actuality Bullock supports a semi-automatic weapons ban and universal background checks on law abiding citizens. If Bullock is elected to the Senate, he will be on board with Chuck Schumer’s gun-grabbing agenda.

These are just a few examples -- Bullock has also supported sanctuary cities in Montana and vetoed legislation to protect the lives of babies born alive after failed abortion attempts. If these are the positions Gov. Bullock has supported in Helena, imagine what he’ll support in Washington, D.C. Don’t be fooled by Gov. Bullock -- he is not a moderate, and he is not right for Montana.

Todd Ryan

Clyde Park

