Bullock is the leader we need

While interning during the 2015 legislative session, I had the opportunity to watch Montana leadership in action as the state Legislature passed a bill expanding Medicaid eligibility to low-income Montana residents. This bill also helped Montana’s rural hospitals in danger of closing due to the overwhelming costs of uncompensated care. Two problems were corrected with one innovative solution. As a result, Montana’s health care system is strong. Doctors, nurses, hospitals and clinics across our state can continue delivering quality care to all Montanans.

In light of the coronavirus, it is more important than ever that we invest and trust in research and innovation. Whether you’re a student, a parent, a senior citizen or a frontline employee — these are challenging times. When everything seems uncertain, science points us in the right direction.

We need a leader in Washington who believes in research, innovation, and the development of lifesaving treatments and vaccines. We need a leader who cares about our most vulnerable citizens and our business owners striving to make ends meet. We need a confident leader who is brave enough to wear a mask in public and ask that we all share this responsibility. We need Steve Bullock in the United States Senate.

Nolan Harris

Helena

