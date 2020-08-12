You have permission to edit this article.
Bullock is great leader

Many politicians seem much more interested in taking credit for accomplishments and blaming their opponents for missteps than they are actually solving problems, especially when we get this close to an election. But not Gov. Steve Bullock.

Last week, Gov. Bullock announced two new partnerships that will allow Montana to ramp up coronavirus testing again, even as we still lack sufficient testing on a national scale. This is a perfect example of why Gov. Bullock has been such a great leader for our state.

The dysfunction in Washington is as rampant as ever, but Gov. Bullock is not letting that stop our progress in Montana. From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Bullock has worked with people from both parties around the state and country to get Montana the supplies and resources it needs to slow the spread of the virus.

He won’t take “no” for an answer when it comes to keeping Montanans safe and healthy, regardless of the obstacles. That’s the kind of leader we need more of, and it’s why I’m proudly voting for Gov. Bullock for Senate this fall.

Koby Martin

Helena

