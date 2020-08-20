 Skip to main content
Bullock is an education advocate
Bullock is an education advocate

I am an elementary school teacher in East Helena. As we approach what will inevitably be a remarkably challenging school year, I am comforted to have a governor that prioritizes education.

Steve Bullock has the best interest of students, teachers and families at heart. He rejected irresponsible calls from some politicians to cut education funding due to COVID-19, unlike some neighboring states. It’s a mistake to jeopardize Montana’s future for a short-term funding fix, and I’m glad Gov. Bullock recognizes this. His strong leadership is the reason our statewide education budget isn't facing cuts, even in the midst of a global pandemic.

Additionally, he has valued education throughout his time as governor. After the STARS preschool program was implemented, many East Helena families benefited from having access to high-quality early childhood education in their community. These students entered our school system more prepared to learn, and I expect that we will continue to see the benefits of their preschool experience as they progress through school. I have no doubt that Bullock will continue to be a leader for Montana teachers and students in Washington. Join me in sending Bullock, a true advocate for education, to the Senate this fall.

Jenny Murnane

Helena

