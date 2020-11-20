 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bullock for Interior
0 comments

Bullock for Interior

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
letter to editor icon 4

letter to editor icon 4

We could not have a better person than Gov. Steve Bullock as Secretary of Interior in President Biden's cabinet.

This will put someone in Interior who would be the best fit, plus give Bullock the national attention and recognition that can benefit him (and us) in the future.

His brilliance in creating the Montana Grizzly Bear Advisory Council is just one example of his natural resource/public lands/wildlife/human-landowner conflict abilities.

Carleen Gonder

Seeley Lake

0 comments
5
3
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen to the facts
Letters

Listen to the facts

I have read some opinions and some responses to opinions comparing Democrats to Nazis with veiled threats of violence. This is extremely disco…

Thanks to St. Peter's staff
Letters

Thanks to St. Peter's staff

The headline of “Dear Abby - “Letter Writing Needed” appeared in the Helena IR on the day I was released from St. Peter’s Health. Taking her m…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News