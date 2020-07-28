Bullock bows to party bosses
3 comments

Bullock bows to party bosses

Campaign ads for Gov. Bullock's Senate run claim that he will not bow to party bosses. Sounds like liberal lip service to me!

Gov. Bullock caved to his far-left party bosses when he decided to run for Senate at the 11th hour after unequivocally denying any interest. I’m sure Chuck Schumer, Barack Obama, Jane Fonda and his other trusted advisors also told him he had to mandate masks if he wanted to keep the liberal checks from California and New York rolling into his campaign.

The fact of the matter is that Gov. Bullock left Montana behind the day he set his sights on the presidency. He will continue to take cues from his party bosses until he gets the power and prominence that he desires, and we would be foolish to expect anything more from him.

I will place my trust in Sen. Steve Daines this November, our tried and true senator who is in this race for Montana. Daines will always fight to protect our Montana way of life, while Steve Bullock abandoned Montana for the liberal elites long ago. Keep Montana great. Vote Sen. Steve Daines for the U.S. Senate.

Katie Ryan

Helena

