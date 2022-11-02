Bukacek's intellectual abilities and work ethic are off the charts

I have been reading smear articles that are attempting to label Public Service Commissioner candidate Dr. Annie Bukacek as “anti-green energy”. This claim is simply untrue, and I want to write a letter to my fellow Montanans to set the record straight. If you’ve seen any of her presentations it is obvious Dr. Annie is firmly rooted on the principles of truth and is known for her devotion to following facts from thorough and unbiased research. Furthermore, her decisions are always based on the complete list of pros/cons and she is committed to go to battle to safeguard our access to the power and water we need to live.