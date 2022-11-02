Bukacek's intellectual abilities and work ethic are off the charts

I have been reading smear articles that are attempting to label Public Service Commissioner candidate Dr. Annie Bukacek as “anti-green energy”. This claim is simply untrue, and I want to write a letter to my fellow Montanans to set the record straight. If you’ve seen any of her presentations it is obvious Dr. Annie is firmly rooted on the principles of truth and is known for her devotion to following facts from thorough and unbiased research. Furthermore, her decisions are always based on the complete list of pros/cons and she is committed to go to battle to safeguard our access to the power and water we need to live.
On Oct. 13 Dr. Annie landed the endorsement of PSC Commissioner Jennifer Fielder. Fielder herself stated, “I am pleased to endorse Dr. Annie Bukacek to fill the District 5 opening on the Montana Public Service Commission. Her intellectual abilities and work ethic are off the charts, she has a proven track record as a fearless voice for the people, and her training as a medical doctor has honed the type of analytical skills and study habits needed to digest the volumes of complex regulatory data that comes before the commission each week.”
People are also reading…
Let’s not miss our opportunity to get Dr. Annie elected to PSC5!
Bret Bailey,
Lakeside