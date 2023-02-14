Last week, the staff of Helena Area Habitat for Humanity attended the annual luncheon of the Helena Chamber of Commerce.

We were impressed by how many people attended, representing businesses which help make Helena great.

From all areas of commerce across our city, people came to celebrate our thriving business culture. We were humbled to have been nominated for a “Best Non-Profit in Helena” award by the Chamber, and honored to be selected for this year’s award.

Our work would not be possible without the continued support of local businesses. From in-kind donations of building materials and services, financial sponsorships of homes, to sponsoring employee build days, building affordable homes truly takes a village; Helena businesses continue to rise to the challenge.

Thank you so much to the Helena Chamber of Commerce for recognizing that businesses don’t function without good people, and people need a safe, decent and affordable place to call home.

The Helena housing crisis continues to burden the working population in Helena, but together we can build a Helena everyone can call home.

Jacob Kuntz, executive director,

Helena Area Habitat for Humanity