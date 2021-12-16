Build Back Better is good for Montana families

Last Monday a group of friends and I had a good chuckle at the amazing Guest View, signed by a group of Republican leaders of the Montana Legislature pleading with our congressional delegation to NOT approve millions of dollars to help Montanans across our state. We are referring to millions of dollars from the Build Back Better (BBB) plan being debated in Congress. Their article was filled with so many half-truths and distortions with lots of scary-sounding adjectives it was difficult to believe they were serious. Calling the legislation “wasteful,” “reckless” and “spending madness” they also stated that a “no vote” is the right stance.

They claim the BBB would “raise lots of taxes” while “cutting taxes for rich liberals” who own expensive real estate. Not only is this not true, it is just silly. To raise revenue to cover the new spending, the legislation contains a slew of changes to the tax code targeting corporations and wealthier individuals. These provisions include:

• a new 15% minimum tax rate for corporations,

• a 1% surcharge on corporate stock buybacks,

• and an additional 8% surtax for those making more than $25 million in income.

How many Montanans’ income are directly dependent upon corporate profits? The 2020 census reveals that the average income in Montana is $54,970 and 12% of Montanans live in poverty. How many Montanans make more than $25 million? You could count on your fingers and toes how many Montanans would pay more taxes as a result of this bill and all of us would benefit.

The Congressional Budget Office’s estimates suggest the bill would add $160 billion to the national debt between 2022-2031. However, the Treasury Department estimates are that the bill is fully funded without increasing taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year.

As to cutting taxes for people who own expensive real estate, the bill doesn’t single out a particular group. Anyone who owns real estate gets the benefit of the BBB’s modification of an existing tax law, the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction which allows the deduction of your real estate taxes from your gross income when filing your tax returns. All homeowners in the United States, no matter where you live, your political leanings or your income get the benefit of this part of the tax code. The BBB simply raises the cap on what you can deduct from its current limit of $10,000 to $80,000 for the next five years. It then will revert back to the current limit. Be careful, boys, a lot of conservative Republican Montanans who are high rollers will benefit from this part of the bill. By the way, the tax rate on homes is lower in California than Montana, and nearly twice as high as Montana’s in places like Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

The BBB will cost $1.75 trillion over the next 10 years. As a comparison, we will spend over $8 trillion in the same period on military expenditures. And what’s more, the GOP tax relief bill passed when Trump was president has already cost taxpayers $2 trillion.

Here are just some of the items in the BBB bill that these fellas don’t want for Montana’s working families:

• Accessible, affordable and quality child care.

• Universal free high-quality pre-school programs for all three- and four-year-olds

• Permanent authorization for paid family and medical leave

• Extending the Child Tax Credit, which would cover over 40 million families and reduce child poverty nearly in half

• Provides for home and community-based services for the elderly and disabled

• Targeted funding to expand affordable housing and help end homelessness

• Expand internet connectivity to rural areas and low- and middle-income families

• Expand universal health care access and programs

• Lower the cost of prescription drugs and reducing co-pays

• Investing more money in the VA health system to serve our veterans

• Clean energy tax credits to expand renewable energy

These Republican leaders claim a “no vote” against the BBB would be the “best presents you could deliver to Montanans” with complete disregard of all the direct benefits helping Montanans. So, what do you, as a Montanan, want for Christmas? A lump of hogwash coal -- or the above package of sorely needed, and long overdue, programs to support working class families and communities all over our state of Montana?

This opinion was signed by Helena residents James Smith, Jim Nelson, Rebecca Johnson, Ronnie Whitaker, Galen McKibben, Sharon McKibben and Paul Pacini.

