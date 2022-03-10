Build a safer, better development

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Independent Record Editorial Board recently published an IR View titled “Westside Woods proposal was better than the alternatives.” As a resident of the Helena West Side I was disappointed at the inaccuracy of this article and lack of depth the Editorial Board showed in their view. The opinion lists alternatives that really are not at play and don’t make mention of the alternatives that are.

For instance, the notion that Sussex could build the subdivision exactly as currently planned but in the county is not possible. If built in the county well and septic systems would need to be installed and the rules around those are stringent requiring a lot more space between houses. The density of building in the county would be a fraction of what is currently proposed and Sussex would not make the profits needed to support this alternative. This is really not a realistic alternative because of economics. The other alternative of an out of state developer building is also ridiculous. Sussex current plan has the zoning density very high, in fact, although the City Commissioners voted for the high-density zoning, (a close 3-2 vote), they voted against the recommendation of the Zoning board. The Zoning board unanimously thought it was too dense for the area. The second alternative is therefore also moot because an out of state developer wouldn’t be able to build any denser than what is already proposed.

What the IR View did not give as an alternative is what the Save Helena Westside (SHW) otherwise known as “the neighborhood” has been proposing from the beginning and the only other realistic alternative. SHW’s alternative is not to stop development but rather build safer better development. They have three simple changes to the current proposed plan. 1) Have through streets so traffic can be scattered, emergency vehicles can have access as well as evacuation in case of fire. 2) Build a road to Highway 12 on the northwest corner of the subdivision to ease traffic in front of Kessler school, knight street and Houser Blvd, and to have an alternative travel route in and out of the subdivision for the same reasons listed in 1. 3) Move the high density 4 plex units from the east side of the subdivision to the west side so long-time residence are not backed up against high density units. Really not asking a lot of Sussex.

I stand behind SHW not to stop this development but to make it better. I am hopeful that Sussex will embrace the simple and reasonable neighborhood inspired alternatives and allow this subdivision to sail through the process.

Edward Santos,

Helena

