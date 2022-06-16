Buchanan's remarks should have been included

On Monday, June 13, the IR ran a story by Billings Gazette reporter Christine Compton. It described the controversy surrounding ZooMontana's plan to host "Drag Queen Story Hour" during Pride Month.

I first read Ms. Compton's article in the Gazette on Saturday. I was intrigued by two paragraphs: "One political backer of the zoo is Gary Buchanan, an Independent candidate running to unseat Rosendale this fall.

"'Give me a break,"' Buchanan said of Rosendale's tweet [See article for Rosie's rant]. "My family has been supporters of ZooMontana for over two decades. They have opened the gates for events of all persuasions, Evangelical Christians and other religious groups, local charities, youth groups and god forbid, politicians.'"

I didn't see those paragraphs in the IR's print edition of June 13. Why were they redacted?

Since it seems that Mr. Buchanan has qualified to be on the general election ballot opposing Mr. Rosendale, responsible editors would include his remarks.

Perhaps the display ad for firewood at the foot of the article took precedence over journalistic balance. If so, that seems a pity.

John Moore,

Helena

