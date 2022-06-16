 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buchanan's remarks should have been included

  • 0

On Monday, June 13, the IR ran a story by Billings Gazette reporter Christine Compton. It described the controversy surrounding ZooMontana's plan to host "Drag Queen Story Hour" during Pride Month.

I first read Ms. Compton's article in the Gazette on Saturday. I was intrigued by two paragraphs: "One political backer of the zoo is Gary Buchanan, an Independent candidate running to unseat Rosendale this fall.

"'Give me a break,"' Buchanan said of Rosendale's tweet [See article for Rosie's rant]. "My family has been supporters of ZooMontana for over two decades. They have opened the gates for events of all persuasions, Evangelical Christians and other religious groups, local charities, youth groups and god forbid, politicians.'"

People are also reading…

I didn't see those paragraphs in the IR's print edition of June 13. Why were they redacted?

Since it seems that Mr. Buchanan has qualified to be on the general election ballot opposing Mr. Rosendale, responsible editors would include his remarks.

Perhaps the display ad for firewood at the foot of the article took precedence over journalistic balance. If so, that seems a pity.

John Moore,

Helena

0 Comments
1
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Politicians have the wrong answers

Politicians have the wrong answers

ENOUGH! Nineteen more dead children and two dead teachers. A week before it was 10 dead grocery store shoppers. These are just the latest in a…

Jan. 6 committee testimony

Jan. 6 committee testimony

After watching the first two installments of the Jan. 6 committee's testimony, I think it's safe to say that the ex-emperor has no clothes.

Laws are in place for a reason

Laws are in place for a reason

Some years ago, I served periodically as a substitute chaplain at St. Peter’s Hospital. One evening near dinnertime I received a call from the…

Stop the carnage

Stop the carnage

I’m sure I’m not the only one who sobbed watching the pictures and stories of the children and teachers massacred in Texas. Here’s what I have…

It's time for sensible gun laws

It's time for sensible gun laws

The first four words in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution are “A well regulated Militia.” With people being the militia the govern…

Indebted to law enforcement

Indebted to law enforcement

Early on the morning of May 31, a 23-year-old Helena man was arrested after receiving reports from citizens that this individual had made thre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News