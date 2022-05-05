Buchanan offers a better choice

We’re ready for something different from our current person in Congress. We want someone who supports fair election results, police doing their job in our nation’s Capitol, the war-ravaged people of Ukraine; someone who is middle-of-the-road and an independent thinker.

Gary Buchanan, a lifelong independent from Billings, is this person. Gary is pro-business, ag, environment, national defense and public lands. He will provide a different voice and representation for all Montanans in the new Eastern Congressional District.

Gary Buchanan needs to collect signatures to be placed on the general election ballot as an independent. Please sign his petition. It’s simple but critically important! The deadline is May 30.

Gary’s website, buchananformontana.org offers more details about him. If you are like us and want a better choice for Montana, call 406-461-3765 or 406-422-8408 today to sign his petition! Also, look for signature collectors at upcoming events in Helena such as the Farmer’s Market and Vigilante Parade.

Join us in supporting Gary Buchanan!

Rick and Jane Hays,

Helena

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0