 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buchanan offers a better choice

  • 0
Letter to the editor icon2

Letter to the editor icon2

We’re ready for something different from our current person in Congress. We want someone who supports fair election results, police doing their job in our nation’s Capitol, the war-ravaged people of Ukraine; someone who is middle-of-the-road and an independent thinker.

Gary Buchanan, a lifelong independent from Billings, is this person. Gary is pro-business, ag, environment, national defense and public lands. He will provide a different voice and representation for all Montanans in the new Eastern Congressional District.

Gary Buchanan needs to collect signatures to be placed on the general election ballot as an independent. Please sign his petition. It’s simple but critically important! The deadline is May 30.

Gary’s website, buchananformontana.org offers more details about him. If you are like us and want a better choice for Montana, call 406-461-3765 or 406-422-8408 today to sign his petition! Also, look for signature collectors at upcoming events in Helena such as the Farmer’s Market and Vigilante Parade.

People are also reading…

Join us in supporting Gary Buchanan!

Rick and Jane Hays,

Helena

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

Tom Rolfe owes staff an apology

To County Commissioner Tom Rolfe: Drenda Niemann and the health department staff worked professionally, conscientiously and courageously throu…

Politicians screaming socialism

Politicians screaming socialism

Governors in some Republican led states are opting out of an ongoing federal program that would give an increase to the food stamp programs in…

Total recall

Total recall

I find it very interesting that the majority of Republicans testifying during the insurrection investigating committee can’t remember or recal…

Do your research before voting

Do your research before voting

Voting for county commissioners is a very important task. Let's make a concerted effort to choice folks with great communication skills, liste…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News