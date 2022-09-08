 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Buchanan is moderate and level-headed

Dear IR readers:

Are you feeling fed-up with both major political parties? I am. Democrats keep skewing farther to the left. Republicans are skewing way to the right. Oddly, a faction within the "Back the Blue" group would not support the Capitol Police in Washington, D.C., when protesters rioted there. Has the world gone crazy? We have a great opportunity to support independent candidate Gary Buchanan this coming election. He is moderate and level-headed in a way we have not seen on the national scene. I'm voting for Gary Buchanan for U.S. representative. Hope you will too!

Beth Murphy,

Helena

