Buchanan demonstrates statesman leadership qualities

Serving 44 years as an elected public servant, I have learned to recognize leadership skills and that is why I am proudly supporting Gary Buchanan for Congress.

Looking at Buchanan’s employment background and service to organizations and his community, indicate strong leadership skills. Gary Buchanan was tapped as the first director of the Montana Department of Commerce. The Dept. of Commerce helps small business to grow, prosper and diversify adding prosperity to the state’s economy. It also helps communities with public works including housing.

Buchanan was elected by his banking peers to Chair the Mt. Board of Banking. He also served as Chair of the Mt. Board of Investments, which is charged with all of Montana’s investments such as the Coal Trust and public employee pension funds. Working four decades in finance, will be a huge asset in congress supporting legislation to get our runaway inflation under control and the economy booming again.

Our nation faces crime and Gary has knowledge in this area with his past service to the Montana Board of Crime Control. The Board of Crime Control supports public safety, victim assistance and crime prevention. He has understanding and respect for all three branches of government and the checks and balances they bring to democracy.

Buchanan has also chaired the Nature Conservancy and knows the value of public lands and water. He has been on the Mt. Power Authority which gives him vast understanding of the grid and power in our state.

I love that Gary is a person with energy and foresight who will jump in to volunteer in his community for the United Way or drumming up support for the local public safety mill levy. Asking for funds or peoples tax dollars is not easy when it is your friends, neighbors and family.

I believe once a person is elected they are the voice of everyone in their district. I feel Gary Buchanan’s extensive background and refreshing ability to set politics aside will be just what is needed representing Eastern Montana in congress.

Rep. Geraldine Custer, HD39,

Forsyth