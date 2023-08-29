I’ve disagreed with Steve Daines and Matt Rosendale on many policy positions they advocate and their opposition to pro-conservation and environmental policies (matters affecting quality of life).

Now I’m embarrassed they represent Montana after their derogatory media remarks following the Held v. Montana court ruling by Judge Kathy Seeley. Attacking a judge whose ruling is founded on values enshrined in our state constitution and dismissing their constituents (16 courageous Montana youth plaintiffs) as “pawns” I find partisan, petulant and repulsive.

Burying your head in the coal, denying reality and attacking those who disagree with you do not serve Montanans’ best interests. Judge Seeley’s ruling is a vital step toward securing a livable planet for future generations.

Bruce Smith,

Bozeman