Broadband bill should have passed

I can’t believe the broadband bill got killed at the last minute in what appears as a blatant lobbying effort on the part of big telecommunications, as represented by the Montana Telecommunications Association. As cited in the IR article, the Association’s flier “called the proposal a 'waste of scarce public resources' and promised that the most cost effective way to address broadband demand was 'to facilitate private investment in broadband infrastructure.'" And when is that going to happen? I challenge Geoff Feiss, any of the managers of the companies represented by the Association, or any of the legislators who flipped at the last minute to try teleworking or taking a telehealth appointment from my house. This short-sighted action helps to drive Montana off the tracks for attracting new businesses and advancing virtual work and education opportunities in the state. One step forward, two steps back.