I am thinking about all those who are trying to make it through the Christmas season, the COVID epidemic, and fighting cancer. I'm thinking about how they must feel confused and helpless. I'm thinking about how the community is feeling frustrated about losing a great oncologist. I can't imagine that, after all the years of dedication and commitment, Dr. Weiner has simply vanished before our eyes. Not only that, there seems to be no explanations or empathy from the administration and board at St. Peter's. It would be my wish that there would be somebody who would reach out and have compassion for all those who have been left adrift without their oncologist in their most pressing time of need. There is disappointment in my heart, but not hopelessness. Problems can be solved when hearts soften. This is my hope for the community. Bring back Dr. Weiner. Thank you.