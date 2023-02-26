The paper reported Lt. Gov. Juras 'praised' newly appointed director of DPHHS Brereton for being 'instrumental' in implementing a bill that "prohibited treating people different based on vaccine status."

I wonder if this bill also protects unvaccinated transgender youth and adults, drag queens or pro-choice advocates?

Brereton apparently has no experience getting his hands dirty working the 'floor' in a mental hospital, crisis center or as social worker advocating for a child; can even begin to understand the challenges many Montanans face daily.

Don't kid yourselves though, his hands are dirty in the worst way by dictating the GOP agenda from behind a desk with his eyes closed.

Paddy Ferriter,

Helena