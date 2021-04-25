 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bowing out of school board race
0 comments

Bowing out of school board race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letter to editor icon 3

Dear Helena School District,

Our school district is exemplary. My two daughters went through it and are beginning successful lives. I entered the Helena School Board of Trustees race because I can contribute to our district's continued success. In particular, having worked in global manufacturing for over 37 years, I have observed the opportunities available to our youth in this sector of the economy.

One of the guiding principles of the Helena school district is “each graduate is prepared for success in college or further study and for employment in a global environment”. That is my passion and that is why I entered the race. However, my ego isn’t tied up in this. I want the best for our youth. The honorable Terry Beaver desires another term and Janet Armstrong, who also has a passion for our schools, is also in the race. So I am stepping back and providing my support to those two highly qualified candidates.

My interest in helping our school district hasn’t diminished and I will contribute into the future whether on the board or not. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I encourage all citizens to support our schools.

Neal Blossom

Helena

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where are we headed?
Letters

Where are we headed?

We’re at a critical moment in history; as a country, as a species. The decisions we make now will determine whether our country remains a demo…

Just go home already
Letters

Just go home already

Many of us spent the early part of this legislative session being angry at the insensitive and short-sighted actions taken. That has morphed i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News