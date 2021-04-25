Bowing out of school board race

Dear Helena School District,

Our school district is exemplary. My two daughters went through it and are beginning successful lives. I entered the Helena School Board of Trustees race because I can contribute to our district's continued success. In particular, having worked in global manufacturing for over 37 years, I have observed the opportunities available to our youth in this sector of the economy.

One of the guiding principles of the Helena school district is “each graduate is prepared for success in college or further study and for employment in a global environment”. That is my passion and that is why I entered the race. However, my ego isn’t tied up in this. I want the best for our youth. The honorable Terry Beaver desires another term and Janet Armstrong, who also has a passion for our schools, is also in the race. So I am stepping back and providing my support to those two highly qualified candidates.

My interest in helping our school district hasn’t diminished and I will contribute into the future whether on the board or not. I want to thank everyone who has supported me and I encourage all citizens to support our schools.

Neal Blossom

Helena

