Both schools deserve a mountain

I noticed that Capital High School changed the H on Mount Helena to a C in honor of the graduates this year.
In Anaconda, they have an A hill for Anaconda High School and a C hill for Central High School. Why can't Capital High use Mount Ascension to have a permanent C displayed since Helena High School's H has been on Mount Helena for so long it should remain there? Both schools should be recognized.
Linda Z. Hurlock
Helena
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!