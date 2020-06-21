Both schools deserve a mountain
Both schools deserve a mountain

I noticed that Capital High School changed the H on Mount Helena to a C in honor of the graduates this year.

In Anaconda, they have an A hill for Anaconda High School and a C hill for Central High School. Why can't Capital High use Mount Ascension to have a permanent C displayed since Helena High School's H has been on Mount Helena for so long it should remain there? Both schools should be recognized.

Linda Z. Hurlock

Helena

